Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1,129.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,576,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $96,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,639 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. 6,926,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,034,396. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

