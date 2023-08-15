Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for eBay (EBAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY):

7/27/2023 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/27/2023 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $52.00.

7/27/2023 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $55.00.

7/27/2023 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $48.00.

7/26/2023 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

7/25/2023 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2023 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2023 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $52.00 to $51.00.

7/10/2023 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $46.00.

7/1/2023 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/22/2023 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

eBay Trading Down 1.1 %

EBAY stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,859. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

