Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2023 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2023 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $567.00 to $597.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $560.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $510.00.

8/2/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $610.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/25/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $575.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2023 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/7/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $535.00 to $550.00.

6/29/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

6/16/2023 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $560.85. 428,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,139. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $541.12 and a 200-day moving average of $512.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

