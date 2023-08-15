Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,903 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

