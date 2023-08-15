Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,267 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 228,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 31,251.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 138.0% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.68. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $72.02. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.3484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

