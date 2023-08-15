Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.1% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $2,819,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 12,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $450.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

