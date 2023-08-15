Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,154 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

