WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $161.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,428. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.