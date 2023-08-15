WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $161.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,428. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.