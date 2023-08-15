WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 44,681 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,681 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.13% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,559,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

