WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,458 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.32.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,298. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.71. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

