WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,731 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,143,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

MA stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.86. 1,074,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,512. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.96. The company has a market cap of $372.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

