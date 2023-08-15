Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,916 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $27,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $602,107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 38.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,075,000 after buying an additional 857,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after buying an additional 609,251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 64,555.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after buying an additional 560,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waste Connections by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after purchasing an additional 397,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.92. The company had a trading volume of 39,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.08. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

