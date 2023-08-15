Walker Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 12.7% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 435,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,061. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

