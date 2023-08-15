Walker Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Humana comprises 0.4% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 1,940.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.95.
Shares of Humana stock traded down $4.45 on Tuesday, reaching $492.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $461.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.45. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
