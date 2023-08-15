Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) EVP Paula A. Pryor Sells 1,135 Shares

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WD traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $87.09. 125,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,103. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.06. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

