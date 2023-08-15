Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.8% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $73,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $448.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.