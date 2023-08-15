Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.