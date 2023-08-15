Wade G W & Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $538,889,000 after purchasing an additional 273,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW opened at $225.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.08.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

