Wade G W & Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 180,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 113,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 6,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6 %

BMY stock opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $81.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

