Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $151.26 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.61. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

