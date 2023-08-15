Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $229.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.78. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

