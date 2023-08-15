Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

