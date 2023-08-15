Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,927,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after buying an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,904,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,571,000 after buying an additional 114,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,365,000 after buying an additional 65,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $223.71. The company had a trading volume of 153,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.68. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

View Our Latest Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.