Vulcan Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

VMC opened at $225.17 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $147.64 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

