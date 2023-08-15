VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in July

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
