VRES Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.27 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

About VRES

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

