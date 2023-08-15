Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW) Short Interest Update

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

SEATW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. 398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

