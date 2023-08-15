Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $715,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 116,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 65,696 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 149,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

