Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.16. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $892.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,759.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

