Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Cut by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 4.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,840. The company has a market cap of $447.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.99 and a 200 day moving average of $229.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

