Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Down 23.3% in July

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFJ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 174,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $13.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 54,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

