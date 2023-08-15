Vinda International Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:VDAHY)

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1127 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Vinda International Stock Performance
VDAHY stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Vinda International has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36.
Vinda International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vinda International
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.