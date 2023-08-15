Vinda International Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:VDAHY)

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1127 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Vinda International Stock Performance

VDAHY stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Vinda International has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36.

Vinda International Company Profile

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

