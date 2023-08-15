VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.31

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.31 and last traded at $56.32, with a volume of 8325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,138.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.2077 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,639.35%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDC. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 647,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,200,000 after buying an additional 65,165 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 239,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,488,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.