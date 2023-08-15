VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.31

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.31 and last traded at $56.32, with a volume of 8325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,138.44 and a beta of 0.68.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.2077 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,639.35%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is Now the Time to Place Your Bets on MGM Resorts?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.