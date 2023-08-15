Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,067 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1983 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

