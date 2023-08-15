Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $185,457.31

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $185,457.31 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,318.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.32 or 0.00277353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.21 or 0.00805661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00536050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00058673 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00121731 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,415,097 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

