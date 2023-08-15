Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.22.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $32.15 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of -0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 35,872 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $1,279,195.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,837,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,789,024.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 35,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $1,279,195.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,837,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,789,024.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $114,812.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $795,014.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,715 shares of company stock valued at $21,766,008 in the last three months. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

