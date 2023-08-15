Velas Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $556,186.41 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $23.10 million and $556,186.41 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,487,437,165 coins and its circulating supply is 2,487,437,164 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

