Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.85. 416,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,765. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.