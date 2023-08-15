Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.62. The stock had a trading volume of 70,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,395. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

