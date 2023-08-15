Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.