Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.62. 428,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.75 and its 200-day moving average is $214.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

