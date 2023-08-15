Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VO traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.48. 170,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,741. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

