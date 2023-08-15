Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.25. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

