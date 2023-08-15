Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Addison Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 7.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $163.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.18 and its 200 day moving average is $156.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

