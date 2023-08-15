Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Decreased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 807,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after buying an additional 674,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $163.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

