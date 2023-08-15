1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,127,740,000.

Shares of BATS ITM opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

