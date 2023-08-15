VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BBH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.11. 2,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,350. VanEck Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $136.76 and a twelve month high of $170.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.77.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

