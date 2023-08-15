Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $242.26

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $242.26 and last traded at $242.96, with a volume of 4244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.69 and a 200 day moving average of $293.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

