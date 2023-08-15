Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Chardan Capital

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $245.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,317,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 740,376 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 173.7% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,240,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,671 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 346,921.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,776,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 1,776,240 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,100,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 117,140 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $3,152,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

