Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Head to Head Analysis

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A FiscalNote 0 1 6 0 2.86

FiscalNote has a consensus target price of $8.35, suggesting a potential upside of 196.10%. Given FiscalNote’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Uxin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin 15.16% N/A -35.15% FiscalNote -180.24% -111.55% -35.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Uxin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $258.09 million 0.23 -$22.59 million ($0.47) -3.14 FiscalNote $113.76 million 3.32 -$218.26 million ($2.32) -1.22

Uxin has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FiscalNote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Uxin has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Uxin beats FiscalNote on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

